The World Bank Legal Vice Presidency provides highly motivated law students with an opportunity to learn about the World Bank’s mission and work, as well as those of the Legal Vice Presidency.

The program enables individuals to bring new perspectives, innovative ideas, and the most recent research experiences into the World Bank’s everyday operations while also improving their legal abilities in a multicultural setting.

The World Bank Legal Internship Program is available three times a year to currently enrolled law school students for a maximum of three months at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington D.C., as well as in some chosen country offices.

By closely working with professionals in the Legal Vice Presidency, the program aims to provide a first-hand experience of the regular operations of the World Bank. During the course of your internship, interns will have the opportunity to contribute to the legal services provided by the Legal Vice Presidency as well as take part in important gatherings and conferences.

The internship in the field will be at country offices where a lawyer from the Legal Vice Presidency is present.

Eligibility requirements

You must be a citizen of any IBRD member state (Nigeria is a member)

Enrolled in an LLB, JD, LLM, SJD, Ph.D., or equivalent legal academic

Excellent command of the English language

Preference shall be given to candidates who have an understanding of a second language, especially one of the working languages of IBRD (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, or Spanish).

Program details

Summer Internship Program: The application period will commence on December 1 and end on December 31 (Internship period is for 10-12 weeks, typically between June and August. This will be a good opportunity for those looking to gain full-time professional experiences at the World Bank during the summer months while enrolled in a law program.

Fall Internship Program: The application period will commence on April 1 and end on April 30 (Proposed internship period is for 10-12 weeks, typically between September and November. This is suitable for those looking to gain externships at the World Bank during the academic year while enrolled, as well as for those enrolled in the evening or part-time law programs

Spring Internship Program: The application period will commence on September 1 and end on September 30 (The proposed internship period is for 10-12 weeks, typically between March and May, depending on prevailing needs). This is suitable for those hoping to gain an externship at the World Bank during the academic year while enrolled in a full-time law program. It is also for those enrolled in part-time and/or evening law programs.

All applications must be submitted during respective application periods.

Documents for application

A Résumé

Statement of Interest

Proof of enrollment in a law degree (LLB, JD, LLM, SJD, PhD, or equivalent) and academic transcript(s).

Short essay providing a response to a research question posed by the Legal Vice Presidency for the prevailing application period.

Interns will likely be involved in a variety of tasks and duties, such as:

Carrying out a range of legal tasks as directed by the supervising attorney(s).

Researching assigned topics utilizing already-existing legal records and alternative sources (such as computer-assisted searches using the internet, intranet, and/or other databases), interpreting data, and summarizing findings.

Conducting comparative legal assessments on a variety of problems in a certain field, finding problems with law and policy, looking up pertinent precedents, and coming up with workable remedies.

Working in task or project teams alongside the presiding attorney(s).

Assisting with conference and meeting planning and execution.

Completing ad hoc tasks as directed by the supervising attorney(s).

Additional information: Students partaking in the World Bank Legal Internship Program must have valid student visa documents sponsored by their educational institutions, as the World Bank will help out only in exceptional cases.

Participants will not be remunerated in the form of monetary fees/compensation but will be remunerated in accordance with World Bank Group policies and standards

Interns will be responsible for their own medical insurance and any cost(s) arising from accidents and/or illness incurred during the internship period and must show proof of valid major global medical insurance coverage.

To apply, fill out the internship application form here