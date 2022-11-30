Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Nigerians paid an average of N195.29 per liter for petrol in October 2022. This amount signifies a 17.93% increase from N165.60 per liter in October 2021. Meanwhile, the price per liter in September 2022 was N191.65.

Nigerians paid an average of N801.09 per liter for diesel in October 2022. This amount signifies a 215.30% increase from N254.07 per liter in October 2021. Meanwhile, the price per liter in September 2022 was N789.90.

Nigerians paid an average of N1,041.05 per liter for kerosene in October 2022. This amount signifies a 145.87% increase from N423.42 in October 2021. Meanwhile, the price per liter in September 2022 was N947.30.

Petrol prices breakdown as of October 2022

The states with the highest average prices of petrol per liter were:

Kebbi – N211

Kano – N210.14

Gombe – N210

Meanwhile, the states with the lowest average prices of petrol per liter were:

Sokoto – N185

Taraba – N185.42

Abia – N186.56

Across the country’s geopolitical zones, the prices of petrol per liter were:

North Central – N196.70

North West – N198.28

North East – N194.95

South East – N195.35

South West – N192.42

South South – N193.34

The NBS points out that from October 2021 to October 2022, the price of petrol per liter rose steadily from N165.60 to N195.29 in October 2022.

Diesel prices breakdown as of October 2022

The states with the highest prices of diesel per liter were:

Ebonyi – N858.33

Bauchi – N857.50

Plateau – N856.25

Meanwhile, the states with the lowest average prices of diesel per liter were:

Akwa Ibom – N748.18

Benue – N750

Edo – 765.91

Across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, the average prices of diesel per liter were:

North Central – N818.41

North West – N795.09

North East – 794.64

South East – N809.31

South West – N813.65

South South – 774.96

The NBS points out that from October 2021, the price of diesel per liter rose steadily from N254.07 to N801.09 in October 2022.

Kerosene prices breakdown as of October 2022

The states with the highest prices of kerosene per liter were:

Cross River – N1,304.17

Enugu – N1,300

Lagos – N1,294.44

Meanwhile, the states with the lowest average prices per liter were:

Borno – N783.33

Rivers – N804.17

Bayelsa – N805.67

Across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, the average prices per liter of kerosene were:

North Central – N1,042.60

North West – 961.30

North East – N905.18

South East – N1,191.14

South West – N1,142.62

South South – N1,041.53

The NBS points out that from October 2021, the prices per liter of kerosene rose steadily from N423.42 to N1041.05 in October 2022.

Kerosene prices per gallon

The highest kerosene prices per gallon across states were:

Enugu – N4,484.21

Abuja – N4,450

Kogi – N4,350

Meanwhile, the lowest kerosene prices per gallon across states were:

Gombe – N2,417.50

Borno – N2,740

Delta – N2,824.62

However, the prices of kerosene per gallon across geopolitical zones were:

North Central – N3,780.61

North West – N3,532.77

North East – N3,042.52

South East – N3,906.32

South West – N3,468.42

South South – 3,377.09

In case you missed it: Nigeria’s minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, recently announced that the government plans to start refining the country’s petroleum products locally as the Port Harcourt refinery will soon be ready.