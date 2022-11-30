The five top-tier Nigerian banks usually referred to as FUGAZ raked in a total of N85.5 billion from account maintenance charges between January and September 2022.

This is according to a compilation by Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, extracted from the financial statements of the FUGAZ banks.

The banks — Access, GTB, First Bank, UBA, and Zenith — increased their account maintenance income in the period under review by 18.3% compared to N72.29 billion recorded in the same period last year.

A further breakdown shows that the five banks generated N28.57 billion in Q3 2022 alone, a 17.2% increase compared to N24.38 billion made in the corresponding period of 2021.

What banks charge on: According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the account maintenance fee is imposed only on current accounts following customer-induced debit transactions to third parties. Debit transfers/lodgments to the customer’s account in another bank also attract the same fee.

News continues after this ad

Nigerian banks are allowed to charge their customers a “negotiable” N1 per mille . In other words, the banks can charge N1 per N1,000 debit transactions on the current account.

These charges come in the form of COT (i.e., Commission on Turnover) which is a charge levied on customer withdrawals by their banks.

Meanwhile, the banks made a sum of N649.2 billion as post-tax profit in the nine months, outperforming its previous year’s N557.6 billion profit by 16.4%.

Below is a list of account maintenance revenue of the banks.

Zenith Bank – N28.15 billion

Zenith Bank topped the list with a total income of N28.15 billion from account maintenance charges between January and September 2022, a 16.4% increase from the N24.19 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

In the third quarter of the year, the bank made N8.38 billion from account maintenance, in contrast to the N8.28 billion generated in the same period of 2021.

Zenith Bank also posted a profit after tax of N111.41 billion in nine-month 2022, representing a 5% increase compared to N106.12 billion printed in the corresponding period of 2021.

Access Bank – N18.71 billion

Access Bank, the largest commercial bank in Nigeria by total assets earned a sum of N18.71 billion in 9-month 2022, an increase of 15.3% compared to N16.22 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

The bank accounted for 22% of the total earnings of the five banks. Meanwhile, Access Bank recorded a 24.2% increase in its account maintenance earnings in Q3 2022.

In terms of profit, the banking giant posted a net profit of 137.15 billion in the nine-month, boosting profit by 12.3% year-on-year from N122.15 billion recorded in 9-month 2021.

GT Bank – N15.88 billion

GT Bank made a sum of N15.88 billion from account maintenance between January and September 2022, which is 21.9% higher than the N13.03 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

News continues after this ad

Meanwhile, in Q3 2022 its revenue from account maintenance charges increased by 23.4% year-on-year to N6.45 billion.

GT Holdings posted a net profit of N130.35 billion in the review period, a marginal increase of 0.7% compared to N129.4 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2021.

First Bank – N13.15 billion

First Bank grew its account maintenance income by 12% year-on-year in nine-month 2022 to N13.15 billion compared to N11.74 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

In the third quarter of the year, the financial institution made a sum of N4.04 billion from accountant maintenance, which is 5.9% higher than the N3.82 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Its profit after tax in the same vein surged by a whopping 123.5% year-on-year to N91.29 billion in 9-month 2022 from N40.85 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

UBA – N9.64 billion

United Bank for Africa posted N9.64 billion as revenue from account maintenance between January and September 2022, a 35.5% increase from the N7.12 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Interestingly, UBA saw its account maintenance income surge by 80.5% in Q3 2022 to N3.05 billion from N1.69 billion recorded in Q3 2021.

Net profit grew by 10.9% between January and September 2022 to N116.04 billion from the previous year’s N104.6 billion.