Three creators and filmmakers will be selected for the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, and they will win $5,000 each and FX9 Cinema Line Cameras (plus lens).

Selected winners will also be flown to Los Angeles to visit the Sony Pictures facility in Culver City, California, where they will participate in panel discussions, workshops, and screenings to gain unparalleled insight into the movie industry and special access to industry leaders.

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards is a new initiative for creators and short filmmakers around the world.

The eligibility: The award is for creators and filmmakers from around the world. To enter any of the three competitions, you must own or have permission from the rights holder to the film you are submitting.

The awards: The Filmmaker competition elevates original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling. The winners will receive $5,000 (USD), an FX9 Cinema Line Camera (plus lens), and will be flown, along with the shortlisted persons, to Los Angeles for a two-day workshop program and a black-tie awards ceremony.

News continues after this ad

The Student Filmmaker competition rewards talents that will soon influence the sector. A variety of Sony camera equipment designed for filmmakers will be given to the two winners. The shortlist will be flown to Los Angeles, along with the winners, for a two-day workshop program and black-tie awards ceremony.

Future Format competition: This involves a technical brief that those filmmakers will respond to. The winner will be flown to Los Angeles with the shortlist for a two-day workshop program and black-tie awards ceremony. Each will receive $2,500 (USD) and a variety of Sony camera equipment designed specifically for filmmakers.

News continues after this ad

How to apply: Submissions must be between 2 to 5 minutes in length and sent here. The deadline for submission is December 13 2022.