Elon Musk said that Twitter has been recording an increase in daily active users as it added 1.6 million in the last week.

According to him, the record for the past week was another all-time high for the microblogging site.

Users weekly chart released by Musk shows that average weekly users on the platform rose from 257.8 million in the week ended November 13 to 259.4 million in the week ended November 20, 2022, showing a 1.6 million growth.

Rumoured Twitter collapse: The increase in users is coming amidst speculations that people are leaving Twitter because of Elon Musk and his unfavourable policies being introduced since he took over the ownership of Twitter. These include the introduction of $8 a month for the Blue Check and restoration accounts earlier banned by Twitter for violating the platform’s policy.

Last week, various hashtags such as #RIPTwitter and #GoodByeTwitter trended on the platform as some Twitter engineers resigned. Users worried that the company would soon collapse with the exit of its engineers. However, Musk said those that matter to the business were not leaving.

Twitter Blue relaunch: Meanwhile, Musk announced on Monday night that he has put on hold the planned relaunch of Twitter Blue.

The initial rollout of the subscription plan had failed, as impersonators were quick to create accounts with the names of high-profile personalities that are not on Twitter, whilst getting verified.

Musk said the relaunch will not take place until he is sure that impersonators can be stopped from taking advantage of the subscription programme. He said:

“Holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different colour checks for organizations than individuals.”

