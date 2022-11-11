Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the trading day with a gain of N14 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 25.93 basis points or 0.06 per cent to close at 43,968.75 index points as against 43,942.82 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N14 billion from N23.934 trillion the previous day to N23.948 trillion as market sentiment sustained positive territory.

The local bourse recorded 16 gainers led by Cornerstone Insurance Plc against 7 losers led by Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc to close the market breadth positive.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 209.7 million shares exchanged in 2,942 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 99.29 million shares exchanged by investors in 824 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and UBA Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of GTCO Holdings Plc and Unity Bank Bank Plc followed by a turnover of 37.69 million shares in 583 deals.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 43,968.75 points

Previous ASI: 43,942,82 points

% Day Change: 0.06%

% Y-t-D: 2.93%

Market Cap (N): 23.948 trillion

Volume: 209.7 million

Value (N): 2.2 billion

Deals: 2,942

NGX Top ASI gainers

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE up +10% to close at N0.44

UNITY BANK up +9.62% to close at N0.57

E-TRANSACT up +9.38% to close at N3.50

WAPIC up +9.09% to close at N0.36

REGENCY ALLIANCE up +8% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

FLOUR MILLS down – 9.90% to close at N27.30

PZ CUSSONS down – 7.03% to close at N8.60

ETI down –5% to close at N9.50

IKEJA HOTEL down –1.0 6% to close at N0.93

NACHO down –0.85% to close at N5.80

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESS HOLDINGS – 81,344,117

TRANSCORP – 28,158,496

GTCO – 15,524,908

Top 3 by Value

ACCESS HOLDINGS – N654,724,404

NB-406,028,166

GTCO- N273,459,061