Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) is an annual tech conference curated by Eko Innovation Centre, one of the leading tech hubs in Nigeria, curators of events like MarkHack, Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon, EkoClimathon, and Security Hackathon amongst others; in collaboration with the Lagos State Government – the economic and technology epicenter of Nigeria.

The conference brings together technology industry stakeholders, policymakers, enthusiasts, ecosystem players, investors, business founders and executives, venture capital firms, startups, and technology talents to create policies that will drive the development of a smarter Lagos.

Tech Ecosystem plays a pivotal role in the development of our economy. Art of Technology is proud to announce the first edition of the Ecosystem Awards. This Year’s conference is used as a platform to acknowledge individuals, organizations, and companies who have excelled in their efforts to foster the growth and development of the Nigerian Tech Ecosystem.

The nomination and sub-nomination categories are Startup Category – Startup of the year, Customer Service Award, Social Impact Award, Disruptor Award, Friend of Innovation; Investor Category- Investor of the year (Native), Investor of the year (International); Policy Category- Ecosystem personality of the Year, Ecosystem Influencer Award, State of Tech Award; People Category – Men in Tech of the year, Women in Tech of the year, Inventor of the year; and Industry Category – Best Startup (Healthcare), Best Startup (FinTech), Best Startup (AgricTech), Best Startup (EdTech), Best Startup (Mobility and Logistics), Best Startup (Hardware), and Best Startup (Saas).

To be a part of the voting, click on the link.

Voting closes on the 15th of November 2022. Winners will be announced and recognized at the Gala and award Night which is scheduled to hold on the 9th of December 2022.

To be a part of the Gala and Award Night, click on the link to register.