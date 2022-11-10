Lagos, Nigeria: 10th November 2022. Music fans and experience lovers across Nigeria and the world are in for a sensational musical experience this December. The Flytime Group is proud to be hosting this year’s edition of FLYTIME FEST 2022 with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company.

The Multi-day festival will be headlined by A-list artistes including Wizkid who headlines Day 3 of the event; Starboy Live, set for 24th December. The sensational fast riser, Asake, is set to headline Day 2 of the event on 22nd December.

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 will take place at – The Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on the 21st, 22nd, and 24th of December. Year after year, FLYTIME stages have delivered a line-up of dynamic entertainment – honoring the abundant tapestry of Nigerian popular culture, past, and present for people in and outside the country.

Flutterwave will also be powering all payments for Flytime events as part of the collaboration.

Ifeoluwa Orioke, Chief Commercial Officer at Flutterwave said “December in Nigeria is filled with love, joy, and laughter. It’s a time we get to celebrate the year with those that matter. It’s also a time we get to celebrate and support the amplification of Nigerian culture through entertainment, the arts, and other initiatives. We’re excited to be working with Flytime to create this awesome experience in celebration of our roots and heritage.”

Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions said. “Every year, we set the bar higher. Nigeria’s biggest stars have graced our stages and star headliners from the U.S. have performed in Africa for the first time with Flytime Fest – We are committed to positively impacting our audience and communities.”

Watch FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST promo video below:

Subscribe to the official FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST playlists on Spotify, Youtube, and Boomplay. Sign up for our newsletter via our website for exclusive access to Everything Fly: line-up releases, best tickets, and festival updates. For more information on Flutterwave, visit https://send.flutterwave.com/