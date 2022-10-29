Who has heard that song Joha by Asake where he sang “I say La Campagne Tropicana”? Lol! The song always brings back the urge for me to visit La Campagne Tropicana at Eleko, Lagos.

Do you know how everyone likes to do a checklist of things they want to do? For me, it would be to travel the world and visit beautiful resorts. But I also knew that I had to start from my environs. For the longest time, I planned on going to La Campagne Tropicana for a staycation but money kind of held me back. I recall that on my 22nd birthday, I had everything planned but I ended up not going.

But I was finally able to tick this staycation off my list on the 1st of October, 2022. After all, it was my birth month, so why not? You see how I stylishly hinted that it’s my birth month, yeah? Lol. So, please send me a gift or shop from my store. All my details would be listed at the end of this article.

That being said, let’s get right into your experience on this trip with me.

The Trip

You might be wondering why I called it a trip since this resort is in Lagos. But it was indeed a trip; I did not envisage how long this would. But thank God that I took lots of snacks for the road trip, as the certified foodie that I am. The trip took about 2 hours (without traffic), which is typically longer than a trip to Ibadan or Ogun State (if the road is free).

News continues after this ad

I enjoyed the road trip as it became one of the things that made my visit to the resort fun. However, I’ll advise that you go there with your spouse or a group of friends, as that would make it so much more fun. Along the road, I saw the Dangote Refinery and the Lagos Free Trade Zone. It was so cool and I think it would be a cool road trip for kids also. An alternative to the road trip would be to pay for the boat service.

The Resort

When I got to the entrance of the resort, I almost felt like I had wasted my money. I’m not going to lie. But as I would soon realise, it was a classic case of “never judge a book by its cover.” The reception of the resort has a very earthy and native vibe. The ceilings are made with local mats. I saw sculptures and other items made with Ankara for sale. And there was also free palm wine for visitors.

News continues after this ad

The reception is right outside the gate. So, you would have to make a payment or check in to get your ticket. And if you are staying at the resort, you will get a personal omo nile, or some kind of tour guide/butler.

After passing through the entrance, I beheld the most beautiful view of nature that I had ever seen! It was like I had just stumbled upon the most beautiful discovery. I kept asking questions; how do they manage to keep this place this neat? How do they separate the beach from the lake? I couldn’t help the questions. The view was just too mesmerisingly beautiful.

The resort has various types of accommodation. I stayed at the Executive Kodi, which was like a mini duplex. All the rooms have an African vibe and I love it. It just takes you back to the roots. My lodge had a shared swimming pool in the front. It has a small shed where you can sit and just soak in the beautiful environment and the sea view.

At the resort, every room has a talking drum, which was our way of reaching out to the customer support representatives if you needed their attention. All you have to do is to hit the drum and they’ll attend to you.

The Attractions

The resort has so many beautiful attractions. Apart from the beautiful ocean, you will see animals like monkeys, and squirrels climbing the trees. There are also so many activities to do from jet skiing to quad biking (which I did try out), kayaking, romantic lunch on the sea and lunch by the sea. Breakfast is served by the sea with drummers and dancers entertaining you. There is a bonfire at night. Horse riding is free and you could also swim in the longest pool at the resort. I could just go on and on. Watch my YouTube video to see some of the attractions. The link will be embedded below.

The Food

The food there is ok, I would rate the food 6 out of 10, and every meal (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) has a different venue. There are also many stands for coconut water, palm wine, roasted plantain (bole) and fish, roasted yam, barbecue fish and chicken, etc.

Overall I would rate the resort an 8/10 because the food still needs some work. Also, their prices are quite high. For accommodation, I would recommend this resort. If you need a getaway from all the stress, I would also recommend it if you want to go somewhere within Nigeria for your honeymoon.

Thank you for reading this article. Don’t forget to watch my YouTube video to get a visual representation of this. Also like, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and share. My birthday is on the 30th of October, so follow me on Instagram and give me a shout-out. I am also receiving gifts lol. See you next time.

Instagram: @thatgirlsims