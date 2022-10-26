Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has instituted another lawsuit against the Federal Government over his continued ‘unlawful detention’.

In the fundamental rights suit filed before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, Mr Kanu demanded an immediate release from prison and the sum of N100 billion as reparation for the gross violation of his rights to liberty, freedom of movement and dignity of human persons.

Recall that on October 13, the Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged Mr Kanu of the charges filed against him by the Federal Government. But the government is yet to release him from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Reliefs sought by Mr Kanu

In the new lawsuit, Kanu averred that his continued and unlawful detention violates his fundamental rights to personal liberty, dignity of the human person, and freedom of movement as guaranteed by sections 34, 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) 2011.

Consequently, he sought the following reliefs:

“A DECLARATION that the continued detention of the Applicant by the Respondents, from the 13th day of October 2022 till date, is illegal, unlawful, oppressive, unconscionable, and unconstitutional as it violates the Applicant’s Fundamental Rights to Dignity of Human Persons, Personal Liberty and Right to Freedom of Movement as guaranteed by Sections 34, 35, 36, 39, and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) 2011.

“AN ORDER OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT directing the Respondents to unconditionally release the Applicant from their custody forthwith.

“AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies, assigns or howsoever called, from further interfering with the Applicant’s rights, and/or dealing with the Applicant in a manner inimical to his Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) 2011.

“COMPENSATORY AND EXEMPLARY DAMAGES of N100,000,000,000.00 (One Hundred Billion Naira Only), against the Respondents for the gross violation of the Applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

AN ORDER OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT directing the Respondents to tender an unreserved public apology to the Applicant in two National Dailies, and any other forms of reparation that the Honourable Court may deem fit to grant.”