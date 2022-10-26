The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe said 10 high-impact technologies have been successfully adapted to the Nigerian oil and gas industry to boost productivity.

He disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja to highlight NUPRC’s achievements as an industry regulator.

Without giving much details, Komolafe said that “the high impact technologies aim to increase oil discovery and production, reduce the cost of pipeline maintenance and integrity threshold among others”.

While commenting on recently added production, Komolafe explained that “Ikike’s first oil was officially celebrated in September 2022. It is expected to deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022.”

Komolafe also said that the development of the advanced cargo declaration regime and crude oil and liquefied natural gas tracking (COLT) is also in process.

According to Komolafe, some of the achievements of the NUPRC since 2021 include:

Publishing up-to-date data on national crude oil production on the commission’s website to ensure data transparency and information.

Awarding 47 petroleum prospecting licenses to winners of marginal fields during the 2020 marginal field bid round.

Near completion of an integrated industry-wide study to ascertain shut-in wells with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day (mmbpd) that could be reactivated to boost oil production and guide investment planning.

The development of model license and model lease for the renewal of oil mining licenses (OMLs) 128, 130, 132, 133, and 138.

The declaration of Nigeria’s oil and condensate reserves at 37.046 billion barrels (mmmb), an increase of 0.37% compared to 2020 figures.

Automation of upstream work processes by the end of 2022 to improve the efficiency of work processes.

What you should know

NUPRC has deployed and commissioned Aiteo’s 120,000 barrels per day barge-mounted crude oil processing facility to minimize crude oil theft and vandalism.

NUPRC has deployed and commissioned Tenoil’s 10,000 barrels per day early production facility (EPF) to increase crude oil daily production.

The commission has also completed the establishment of ELI-AKASO crude oil export terminal.