As part of our commitment to continually deliver on our excellent track record of innovative financial & investment solutions, FSDH Merchant Bank has launched its custody services offering for investors. Custody is a financial service product that provides the safekeeping of financial assets. This launch is part of the FSDH Group’s plan to meet investors’ needs by covering their end-to-end transactions, further showcasing FSDH’s years of expertise and experience within the financial services sector.

Our unique proposition includes the use of technology to provide enhanced service delivery, assets servicing, and proffer sophisticated solutions to customer’s banking and financial services needs. Our competitive pricing model and global reach will also enable us to act as sub-custodians to global custodian banks and engage directly with foreign portfolio investors and fund managers in the market and those looking to come into the country. This function is performed through FSDH Nominees, a nominee vehicle for holding clients’ assets separate from the Bank’s proprietary assets.

With this license, our clients will benefit from our focus on excellent pre- and post-trading services. We can now offer both our local and international clients superior end-to-end service experience by supporting them at every stage of the investment cycle, leveraging the capabilities within the FSDH Group and our excellent track record in the areas of investment banking, corporate banking, asset management, and wealth management.

The Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank; Bukola Smith in her statement affirmed that FSDH will continue to deepen our business lines, strengthen our offerings and deliver our promise to play a key role in the success journey of our clients. ‘’As we offer a one-stop array of financial services to our customers; we are now able to deliver efficient end-to-end of their transaction life cycle and we offer years of experience and expertise within the money market, capital market, corporate, and transaction banking space to do so excellently’’.

She added that this new phase provides an additional option of non-pension custody services through which our bank can provide higher standards of service through experienced personnel across FSDH Group.

Commenting on the new offering, Hakeem Muhammed, Divisional Head, Global Markets & Prestige Banking at FSDH Merchant Bank reiterated FSDH’s proven decades of expertise in financial services. ‘’With the launch of our custodial service, a banking solution aimed at enhancing the post-trading activities of our clients, we will ensure an efficient custody management process and safekeeping of assets with the highest assurances of safety, efficiency, use of technology, superior service, lower turn-around-time and a direct settlement process with Euroclear Bank which ensures timely settlement’’.

He also expressed that the addition of custody services to our offerings would enable us to continue to delight our clients by delivering value-added services that will significantly impact the performance and profitability of our existing and future clients.

With the Global Custody license, FSDH Merchant Bank through its Nominees service can now serve as a premium investor services solution provider for asset managers, institutional investors, banks, insurance companies, brokers, private equity firms, NGOs, foreign portfolio investors and HNIs. Other services include provision of fund services, administration for SEC-regulated collective investment schemes, portfolio valuation, collateral management, escrow agency services, securities lending, cash management, compliance reporting amongst others.