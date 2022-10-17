The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, and other experts from the global international markets will lead the discussions on global economic trends at the 2022 edition of the UBA Group International Banking Conference.

The four-day conference which will be held between October 17th and 21st, 2022 on the New York Hudson River in the United States of America, and will be hosted by UBA America – the US branch of Africa’s Global Bank. The highly anticipated event will see the convergence of senior representatives from leading African Banks, Sovereigns, Central bankers, and key players in the US financial landscape. Other speakers at the event include the Executive Director UBA Group/CEO UBA America, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Director & Global Head Trade Finance, Afrexim Bank, Gwen Mwaba, Director, Regulatory and Finance Crimes Compliance, Exiger, Derik Rische, as well as a host of other notable financial, non-financial and compliance experts.

Participants will seek to address pressing financial challenges while also brainstorming on solutions to the industry’s key challenges and opportunities. They will also explore correspondent banking innovations in a rapidly evolving international banking ecosystem. Other issues around correspondence banking, Trade Finance, US Dollar clearing & payments, cross-border and transit payments will also be discussed at the conference.

Host of the event, Sola Yomi-Ajayi, expressed the bank’s readiness to welcome participants from all over the world to this all-important conference and announced that delegates will also have the opportunity to network while also acquiring tactical strategies to transform their correspondence banking initiatives and unlock new business opportunities.

Yomi-Ajayi said, “Given our presence in key global financial centers particularly in New York where UBA is the only African Bank with a US Federal Banking license, UBA is providing much-needed Correspondent Banking solutions to African Financial Institutions thereby contributing to the development of Africa and providing access to global financial markets. Through this conference, we are bringing together bankers from Central and Commercial banks across Africa, as well as experts from the US financial services industry to brainstorm key challenges and innovations in a rapidly evolving international banking ecosystem.”

She explained that there will also be networking and one-on-one stakeholder engagement opportunities with UBA executives with international banking, payments and trade Services, US Dollar Wire Clearing and payments expertise, and Network and deepen the relationship between UBA’s International offices and other African banks. “As you may well know, UBA is not just about banking, we are committed to ensuring the sustainability of the African continent through the promotion of financial inclusion, forging strong partnerships while also contributing to the development of sustainable financial markets on the African continent. An international conference such as this demonstrates our commitment to Africa, and facilitates knowledge sharing and capacity building for African institutions,” she added.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With a presence in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance, and ancillary banking services

