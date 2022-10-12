The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 7 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.07% to close at 47,531.84 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N19 billion to close at N25.889 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 11.27%. The stock market has advanced by 4,815.40 base points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as REDSTASR led 9 gainers, and 18 Losers topped by GSPECPLC at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 47,531.84 points
- Previous ASI: 47,565.92 points
- % Day Change: 0.07%
- % Y-t-D: 11.27%
Market Cap (N): 25.889 trillion
- Volume: 155,181,080
- Value (N): 3.66 billion
- Deals: 3,797
NGX Top ASI gainers
- REDSTAREX up +8.94% to close at N2.30
- MAYBAKER up +3.70% to close at N4.20
- OANDO up + 2.27% to close at N4.50
- CORNERST up +1.85% to close at N0.55
- STERLNBANK up +1.31% to close at N1.55
NGX Top ASI losers
- GSPECPLC down – 9.82% to close at N2.48
- HONYFLOUR down – 9.77% to close at N1.94
- LIVESTOCK down – 9.65% to close at N1.03
- RTBRISCOE down – 8.82% to close at N0.31
- CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26
Top 3 by Volume
- MBENEFIT – 41,924,472
- GTCO – 28,481,205
- ZENITHBANK – 11,815,532
Top 3 by Value
- DANGCEM – N2,061,648,466.20
- AIRTELAFRI – N486,769,500.00
- GTCO – N480,094,947.15
Leave a Reply