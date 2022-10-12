The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 7 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.07% to close at 47,531.84 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N19 billion to close at N25.889 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 11.27%. The stock market has advanced by 4,815.40 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as REDSTASR led 9 gainers, and 18 Losers topped by GSPECPLC at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,531.84 points

Previous ASI: 47,565.92 points

% Day Change: 0.07%

% Y-t-D: 11.27%

Market Cap (N): 25.889 trillion

Volume: 155,181,080

Value (N): 3.66 billion

Deals: 3,797

NGX Top ASI gainers

REDSTAREX up +8.94% to close at N2.30

MAYBAKER up +3.70% to close at N4.20

OANDO up + 2.27% to close at N4.50

CORNERST up +1.85% to close at N0.55

STERLNBANK up +1.31% to close at N1.55

NGX Top ASI losers

GSPECPLC down – 9.82% to close at N2.48

HONYFLOUR down – 9.77% to close at N1.94

LIVESTOCK down – 9.65% to close at N1.03

RTBRISCOE down – 8.82% to close at N0.31

CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

Top 3 by Volume

MBENEFIT – 41,924,472

GTCO – 28,481,205

ZENITHBANK – 11,815,532

Top 3 by Value

DANGCEM – N2,061,648,466.20

AIRTELAFRI – N486,769,500.00

GTCO – N480,094,947.15