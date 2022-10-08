The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index declined by 2.50% in the week ended 7th October 2022.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 2.50% from 49,026.62 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 47,351.43 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N25.791 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 3.41% and a year-to-date gain of 10.85%.

Equity market performance

A total of 586.939 million shares valued at N8.837 billion were traded during the week across 17,183 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.005 billion units of shares valued at N10.406 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 17,844 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 393.814 million shares valued at N4.660 billion traded in 9,168 deals; thereby contributing 67.1% and 52.73% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 48.178 million shares worth N1.203 billion in 1,294 deals, while the Conglomerate Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 40.135 million shares worth N44.406 million in 513 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 239.637 million shares worth N3.546 billion in 4,375 deals, contributing 40.83% and 40.13% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 16 indexes finished lower, while 3 indexes; NGX ASeM Index, NGX Growth Index and NGX Sovereign Bond Index remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

MULTIVERSE up + 21.95% to close at N4.50

GEREGU up + 20.90% to close at N120.90

LIVESTOCK up + 11.76% to close at N1.14

CUTIX up + 5.88% to close at N2.16

AIICO up + 5.77% to close at N0.55

TOP LOSERS

NASCON down – 13.64% to close at N9.50

CORNERST down – 10.71% to close at N0.50

NEIMETH down – 10.00% to close at N1.26

MAYBAKER NIGERIA down – 10.00% to close at N3.69

AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1,800.00