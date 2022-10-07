Nigeria’s National Petroleum Company Limited warned Nigerians in the federal capital and flood-ravaged areas in Kogi state to desist from Panic buying, citing that it has enough PMS in stock.

This was disclosed in a statement by NNPC on Thursday evening.

They blamed the queues in the North Central area on flooding affecting delivery.

What they said:

Garba Muhammad, the group’s general manager, public affairs division, NNPC Ltd, said that the flooding in Kogi has affected the delivery of fuel products to the federal capital, citing submerged parts of the highway passing through Lokoja, Kogi State.

He also blamed a failed road section around the Badegi-Agaie highway in Niger State “Consequently, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are finding alternative roads to get to their intended destinations.

News continues after this ad

“NNPC Ltd is working assiduously, in collaboration with relevant government agencies, to open up this major highway.

“While we do that, we urge the general public to remain calm and not to panic about buying petroleum products,” he advised.

News continues after this ad

NNPC stated it still has 30-day stock despite the logistics challenges caused by the flooding.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that following the reappearance of fuel queues in the Federal Capital Territory, a site that has plagued the nation’s capital for most of the year, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) warned against panic buying, stating that the association is working with the FG on improving supply following the holiday weekend.