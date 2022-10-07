As part of its drive to provide affordable and sheer luxury that paves way for dream realization, Adozillion Homes and properties, a fast-growing real estate development company with proven capabilities in the provision of a wide variety of profitable residential and commercial properties is giving out discounts to its clients as it celebrates one year of growth.

The offer is applicable to its Mufasa Apartment and will see the first 10 customers get N2 million discount each on the apartment valid from the 7th of October 2022 until the 31st of October 2022.

The Mufasa Apartment consists of tastefully built 2- and 3-bedroom apartment designs for luxurious comfort – Its building amenities consist of well equipped Gym, CCTV security, a smart home-installed automated device used to control appliances remotely as well as a 24/7 power supply.

The apartment also has the capacity to make a huge investment return – its off plan is up to 58.3% and 57.1% growth in value on the two- and three-bedroom apartments respectively within 18 months.

This implies that offerings such as the Studio Apartment worth N29.5 million, the two-bedroom apartment with BQ worth N72 million- and the three-bedroom apartment worth N82 million – would be sold at a new price of N27.5 million, N70 million, and N80 million respectively for lucky winners.

For convenience, Subscribers will be required to pay an initial deposit of N10 million to secure their discounted purchase while they can spread payment across 6 to 12 months.

News continues after this ad

The one-year anniversary marks a milestone for the real estate business, which recorded significant achievements in the last year as it focuses on its customer-centricity in helping clients make informed decisions on investments.

During this period, Adozillion Homes and Realty has also been able to root its stand as a leader in the industry, setting the pace for global trends whilst upholding excellence as a yardstick for building luxury legacies.

News continues after this ad

Dr. Simon Adozi, founder and CEO, Adoxillion Homes and Realty said while commending the progress made so far, “In the past year, Nigerians have had to deal with issues such as increasing inflation, naira devaluation, supply chain disruption due to Russia-Ukraine crises amongst others, leading many Nigerians to seek safe haven. Adozillion Homes and Realty has been able to provide a platform for investors to hedge against inflation through returns that help them beat inflation.

“Our apartments, nested in the heart of Lagos metropolis, have the capacity to make a huge investment return with over 50% growth in value in less than two years because of its proximity to access roads and other opportunities.

He added, “We are very proud to have recorded these achievements in just a few months since we started operation. As we move a step closer to realizing our vision of building a functional world class structure that is trustworthy, we are not resting our oars. We will continue to take on challenges that would see us attain our goals.”

For more information, call; +234 915 517 0650, +2348038284915

Or visit our website at https://adozillionhomesng.com/mufasa-apartments