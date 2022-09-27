The Central Bank of Nigeria raised the benchmark interest rate (MPR) to a record high of 15.5% in its just concluded monetary policy meeting, indicating a 150-basis points hike from 14%. This is the highest rate in the last 20 years, an indication of the aggressive move by the CBN to rein in Inflation.

The hawkish move by the apex bank is consistent with the prediction of Nairametrics opinion analysts “Blurb” in an article published last week that the mother of all interest rate hikes is on its way, in a bid to tame the stubbornly rising inflation in the country. It is safe to say, the mother of interest rate hikes has come.

It is worth noting that other central banks in most world economies have also raised interest rates to tame the rising rate of inflation. The US Federal Reserve made history last week by approving a third consecutive 75-basis -point hike, to aggressively tackle inflation in the US economy, taking the fed’s funds rate to its highest levels since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Interest rates are a major tool used by monetary policy regulators to manage liquidity in the economy and tackle rising inflation rates. However, a high-interest rate regime has also been seen to be detrimental to economic growth. The Central Bank in a bid to mop up liquidity and rein in inflation adopted a twin approach of raising the MPR and the CRR to 15.5% and a minimum of 32.5% respectively.

It is imperative to consider how this interest rate hike could affect your investments, deposits, and applications for credit.

News continues after this ad

Stocks will become unattractive

Stocks as an investment option could become unattractive to investors, as they look to reallocate their funds to other assets, especially dollar-denominated assets. Recall, that the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange had gained over 21% in the first half of the year, but moderated in the third quarter, losing over 5% following the decision of the apex bank to raise interest rates in May 2022.

High interest on loans

The idea behind raising interest rates is to discourage excess spending by increasing the rate of borrowing, which would discourage businesses from applying for credit facilities from banks. This in turn could have a negative effect on the economy, as the real sector will have fewer funds to meet spending demands.

News continues after this ad

Bank’s income will tank in the long term

In the short term, banks would earn more from interest income, however, in the long term, loans will begin to decline, which would affect their interest earnings. They also risk their bottom line declining due to CBN deductions through CRR. Note that the CBN governor while speaking during the media briefing said that the apex bank will be implementing aggressive CRR measures by mopping up liquidity from commercial banks.

The exchange rate could depreciate further

The speculative nature of Nigerians to hedge against the local currency by buying foreign exchange, and a potential rise in FX demand due to the coming 2023 elections could see the naira depreciate further against the US dollar. Recall, that Nairametrics reported earlier that the naira crashed to a record high of N722/$1 on the black market, while dollar scarcity continues to be a major bane in the Nigerian economy

However, the naira could become more attractive if savings deposit rates also rise to encourage Nigerians to save their funds.

Meanwhile, other areas where the interest rate hike could affect the economy includes;

Risk of defaults for most banks especially microfinance banks.

Real Estate will be attractive to buy or invest in.

Commercial Bond yields will rise.

The value of your pension funds will be negatively impacted as returns are lower than the inflation rate.

Slow growth in the economy due to reduced lending will impact jobs, economic growth, and hunger.

There might be a lot of cheap assets to buy as people fire sell so they can service debts and other obligations.