There are reports of another building collapse on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos.

According to reports, this was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lagos.

Osanyinyolu said, “A building has collapsed in Mushin few minutes ago. The rescue operation is ongoing.”

However, the casualty figure is yet to be determined as some people are feared trapped under the rubble of the collapsed 2-storey structure, as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

