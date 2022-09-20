The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, says the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018) is currently being reviewed by the Lagos State House of Assembly for amendment.

The development might not be unconnected with the outrage that greeted the auctioning of abandoned and forfeited vehicles by the Lagos State government for traffic offences.

This was made known on Tuesday by Onigbanjo while appearing on a Channels Television morning programme, Sunrise Daily, which was monitored by Nairametrics.

What the Lagos State Attorney General is saying

Onigbanjo said, “The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law is currently being reviewed by the state House of Assembly and amendments will be in place as soon as possible.

“This issue of driving against traffic has become such a nuisance, such a danger, and such a menace to society that something drastic has to be done and the legislators at that time imposed these penalties.

“There is a process to amend the law so people can go up to their representatives in the state house of assembly and make agitations that in our view, this is draconian and we think you should change the law. That could kick-start the process but ongoing right now, there is a process to review the law.’’

The commissioner, however, maintained that such is the law as of today and as such advised the people not to jeopardise it in their own interest.

Warns commercial drivers, motorists not to risk their means of livelihood

Onigbanjo warned commercial drivers and other motorists not to jeopardise their means of livelihood by flouting traffic laws and killing innocent road users and passers-by in the process.

He said, “The essence of the law is deterrence. Some people say the punishment is not appropriate but it depends on their perspectives.’’

He pointed out that most Nigerians who contravene traffic laws at home obey such laws when they travel overseas.

The commissioner said, “Government doesn’t set out to punish its citizens but there must be law and order. Whilst some will like to complain when these laws are enforced, the minute most Nigerians travel abroad, they comply with every law. The law is for the benefit of all, it is for our sanity.

“Do not put your means of livelihood in jeopardy by breaching the law and then when you breach the law, you then try to whip up sentiments.

“If you see the Lady of Justice, it is blindfolded, it doesn’t look at emotions; the law does not look at emotions. Why risk your means of livelihood if you know it is the only thing you have to sustain yourself economically? Why risk it by breaching the law?”

What you should know

Recall that on September 15, 2022, emotions were very high as over 130 abandoned and forfeited vehicles which were confiscated were auctioned by the Lagos State Government at the Task Force Yard, Ikeja. Some of those who attended the public sale included drivers whose vehicles were seized for disobeying traffic laws including one-way

The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 noted that anyone who drives in a direction prohibited by the law or neglects traffic direction will have to forfeit the vehicle as a fine and in addition, serve one-year imprisonment for a first-time offender and three years imprisonment for second-time offenders.