Nigeria’s battle to reduce the number of out-of-school children still needs a lot of work to be done, as a recent report has revealed that the top 3 states with out-of-school attendance among children of primary school age are Kebbi (64.8%), Zamfara (61.4%) and Bauchi (60.8%).

This was disclosed in a research report by socioeconomic research firm SBM Intelligence shared with Nairametrics on Wednesday.

According to the report, Imo state had the lowest total rate of out-of-school children at 0.6%.

Key highlight of the report

Nigeria’s Federal Capital had a 7% primary school enrollment rate among boys, with 8.4% out of school. Girls recorded 3.4% enrollment and 9.8% out of school, accumulating a total of 5.2% enrollment and 9.1% out of school.

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has a male primary school enrollment rate of 3.2%, with 3.7% out of school. Girls had a 6.5% enrollment and 1.2% out of school.

Lagos state’s total number of kids attending early childhood education is 4.8%, with 2.5% of kids out of school.

The worst ranked state, Kebbi, achieved a 1.2% total attending early childhood education, with 64.8% out of school. The percentage of boys in Kebbi out of school is 62.3% and girls at 67.2%.

Zamfara state has a total of 61.4% children out of school, with boys at 57.4% and girls at 66%.

While Bauchi state with an out-of-school ratio of 60.8%, with 60.4% of boys out of school and 61.1% of girls out of school.

In case you missed it

Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government announced that the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria has dropped from 13 million to 6.9 million in 2020.

It stated that it has further recorded an impressive enrolment of school children in the last one year, especially in some of the frontline states—Kano, Kaduna, Kastina, Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi and others.

It added that the achievement has been largely due to the activities of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and the cooperation of state governments.