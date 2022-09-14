Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote attended the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

Kenyans and Africans have however reacted to the news of the billionaire’s presence given that the duo had met in March 2014 when Ruto, who was the deputy president visited Dangote Cement’s Obajana plant in Kogi State in Nigeria.

While his attendance coincides with the assurance from Ruto to cut the price of fertilizer from the current Ksh 6,500 for a 50-kilogram bag from next week to Ksh 3,500, a lot of people believe this is a good omen for the country.

What they are saying

@Kasambalive said, “With Aliko Dangote present for the inauguration of President William Ruto, we might get cement factories in Mwingi and Kanziku. Kitui County might be on the right path this time.”

@ejikeekenenze noted, “On his first day in office, President William Ruto cut fertilizer prices in Kenya by almost 50%. Aliko Dangote, chairman of the biggest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex in Africa was in attendance.”

@HezMureithi said, “Sir Aliko Dangote was in Kenya yesterday to attend the inauguration of President William Ruto. Ruto said the cost of fertilizer in Kenya is going to come Down immediately. it now makes Sense. African Solutions to African Problems”

@kenyan_son1 said, “Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man attended today’s inauguration of WSR as the 5th president.Previously Aliko had promised to lower cost of cement to ksh300/bag but he wasn’t given opportunity.This time,allow him. It will help accelerate infrastructure and housing construction.

@ThisIsBett wrote, “Nigerian business magnate and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, attended Dr. William Ruto’s inauguration yesterday. It will be interesting to see if this new administration will fast-track the licensing of Dangote Industries Limited to start operations in Kenya.”

What you should know

Dangote currently has a networth of $18.9 billion as of 14th September 2022 according to Bloomberg billionaire index, amking him the 80th rishest people in the world.

The majority of Dangote’s fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement as he holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

His networth can buy 11.1 million troy ounces of gold, 203 million barrels of crude oil.