The Federal Road Safety Corp has said that over 13,000 illegal motorcycle riders were arrested in the month of August across Nigeria.

This was made known by Mr Dauda Biu, the acting FRSC Corp Marshall in Abuja while addressing members of the press, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He also revealed that 20,000 motorcycles were impounded in the month of August and over 100,000 vehicles have been uploaded into the national vehicle identification database.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

What FRSC is saying

Mr Biu noted that in order for the corps to achieve a robust data collection, they are currently carrying out special enforcement operations on unregistered motorcycles.

“Part of the efforts we have put in place towards achieving a robust data collection is the ongoing special enforcement operations on unregistered motorcycles which commence at the beginning of August.

News continues after this ad

“The clampdown, which is a timely response to the directive issued by the Presidency through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, will no doubt boost national information and enhance intelligence gathering and criminal information amid the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.”

Speaking further he said the corps is commencing its nationwide end of the year campaigns which is targeting minimal Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and zero fatality during 2022 ‘Ember Months of which personnel will be deployed to motor parks to educate people on the need to avoid overloading and over speeding.

“This involves massive deployment of personnel and logistics to motor parks for aggressive sensitisation. This is so particularly around identified black spots, for the containment of the perennial traffic gridlocks and the accompanying hazards,”

News continues after this ad

“Towards this year’s exercise, we embarked upon elaborate studies along the identified black spots to determine the immediate and remote causes of the gridlock. We mobilised relevant stakeholders to collectively address the challenges and embark on public enlightenment programmes.

“The Corps also came up with the idea of enhancing patrol operations by ensuring massive deployment of personnel and logistics along the major highways.

“This is to minimise road crashes and achieve zero fatalities during the period,” Mr Biu said.

In case you missed it

Several states in Nigeria have effected a ban on commercial motorcycles also known as Okada following a high number of road accidents they are involved in and criminal activities perpetrated by some of them.

This was done to further intensify the clampdown on commercial motorcyclists in the state.

On May 18, 2022, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a total ban on commercial motorcycle operators in 6 local government areas in the state.

The affected local government listed by the governor included Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Nairametrics had previously reported that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved a total ban on additional four local governments in the state starting from today, September 1.

The four more LGAs and six LCDAs include Kosofe (Ikosi-Isheri and Agboyi-Ketu LCDAs); Mushin (Odi-Olowo LCDA); Oshodi (Oshodi-Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs), and in Shomolu (Bariga LCDA).

The directive from the governor appeared to be a follow-up to the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of these commercial motorcyclists in these areas.

The state noted that impounded motorcycles will be crushed before the eyes of the public. The state government also said it recorded 85% compliance in 3 days.