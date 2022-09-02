As the new season gets into full gear, clubs in the Premier League and Europe reshaped their clubs as the remarkable summer transfer window closes.

The 2022/23 summer transfer window closed yesterday in the major leagues as the curtain officially dropped after three months of negotiations. While the fans of some clubs are happy with the new signings, some fans felt their respective clubs could have done better to acquire star players or replacements for their clubs.

Apparently, three months of negotiations was not enough for some clubs as they tried to pull some players over the line before the closing of the transfer window. Some failed while some succeeded, the next transfer window is the January winter transfer window.

The Premier League was the busiest league in the deadline day spending in excess of £150million with Manchester United spending the highest on the deadline day. The Manchester side spent £82million on their key target, Antony from Ajax. Chelsea solved their striker problems in time getting Gabonese striker, Aubameyang from Barcelona in time before the closing of the transfer window. Other clubs were able to get players on loan with an optional or permanent option to buy or just a simple loan.

Here are some of the key deadline day deals:

Player: Antony

Fee: £82million

From: Ajax (NED)

To: Manchester United (ENG)

Player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Fee: £12million

From: Barcelona (ESP)

To: Chelsea (ENG)

Player: Manuel Akanji

Fee: £15million

From: Borrusia Dortmund (GER)

To: Manchester City (ENG)

Player: Billy Gilmour

Fee: £7.5million

From: Chelsea (ENG)

To: Brighton & Hobe Albion (ENG)

Player: Idrissa Gueye

Fee: £8million

From: Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

To: Everton (ENG)

Player: Arthur Melo

Fee: Loan with option to buy

From: Juventus (ITA)

To: Liverpool (ENG)

Player: Denis Zakaria

Fee: Loan

From: Juventus (ITA)

To: Chelsea (ENG)