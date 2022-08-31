The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Ijora with effect from Friday, September 2, 2022, to Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The traffic diversion on that axis followed a notification from the Federal Ministry of Works on the Ijora Eastlink/Causeway project.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Oladeinde in the statement assured the motoring public of efficient traffic management by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) along the affected routes.

He explained that motorists will be diverted into the National Theatre to access Ijora and Costain as the flexible pavement linking Eko Bridge will be under refurbishment.

Oladeinde encouraged the citizenry to cooperate with the Government to minimise inconveniences, adding that the ongoing projects across the State are geared towards creating and maintaining an efficient transportation system.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had earlier in August, announced a similar traffic diversion plan from Ijora Eastlink Bridge to the National Theatre for the construction of flexible pavements linking Eko Bridge on August 6th and 7th 2022.

Also, the Federal Government had in July 2021, and as part of its infrastructure development and rehabilitation drive, shut the Ijora section of Eko Bridge in order to fix a major expansion joint undergoing rehabilitation