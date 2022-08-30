In a bid to curb rising banditry in Katsina State, the Federal Government has released N6.25 billion for the establishment of cattle ranches in local government areas affected by banditry in the state.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the Deputy Governor of the state on Monday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Yakubu is also the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development added that the state will work with the affected areas for collaboration and support.

What the commissioner is saying

Yakubu revealed that FG released N6.25 billion for the establishment of cattle ranches in local government areas affected by banditry in the state at the Ranch Stakeholders Development Meeting in Katsina on Monday.

He added that the local government areas where grazing reserves would be established are Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari and Sabuwa Dandume, citing that part of the funds will be used to construct schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in the affected communities.

Katsina state government stated that it would engage reputable contractors to handle the projects, adding that the federal and the state governments are determined to ensure that peace and stability are restored in areas that have been affected by banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminalities.

“We are therefore soliciting for the support and cooperation of the affected communities to provide suitable sites for the execution of these projects,” Yakubu added.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the federal government announced the launch of a pilot project of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) with the inauguration of a model ranching hub project in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

President Buhari stated that the NLTP was initiated by his administration to develop the livestock sub-sector which had hitherto not been given proper attention, causing friction between farmers and herders.