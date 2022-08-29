Access Holdings has received regulatory approval to acquire a majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited.

This is contained in a disclosure signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Company Secretary, titled, “Access Corporation announces receipt of full regulatory approval in respect of its acquisition of majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited.”

The Group believes the transaction is pivotal in its plan to evolve into to a financial service holding company positioned to gain relevant scale across Africa, global monetary centres and beyond-banking verticals.

What they are saying

The disclosure stated, “Access Holding Plc trading as Access Corporation sequel to its earlier announcement on May 19, 2022, announces today that it has received full regulatory approval of its acquisition of majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited.

“Following this development, FGPL is now a subsidiary of the corporation and will provide a strong springboard for the corporation’s execution of its ecosystem strategy for the pension funds administration industry.

News continues after this ad

Speaking on this development, Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Corporation said, “this transaction is in line with our vision to create a globally connected community and ecosystem; inspired by Africa for the world. We will deploy our renowned culture of strong risk management, innovative technology and the best practice corporate governance to deliver high standards of management and returns on pension assets to the benefit of our stakeholders.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank Plc had announced plans to acquire a majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited.

The Group entered into an agreement with the company regarding the potential acquisition of a majority equity stake in the FGPL.