Stanbic IBTC Plc has announced an interim dividend of N1.50 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and regulatory approval.

In a disclosure filed to the exchange by the company, this will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

It also added that the register of shareholders will be closed from Wednesday 7th September 2022 to Wednesday 14th September 2022.

What Stanbic IBTC is saying

In its corporate action announcement, it stated, “On Wednesday 21 September 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of Trading on Tuesday 06 September 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.”

It added that Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.

What you should know

The group reported a profit after tax of N31 billion in H1 2022 from the N23 billion in the H1 of 2021

Gross earnings went up significantly to reach N134 billion in the first six months, a significant high from the N92 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Total assets also increased to reach N3.1 trillion in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021 which saw the total asset at N2.7 trillion.

Stanbic IBTC last traded at N28 as of 24th of August 2022 while it market capitalization stood at N363 billion