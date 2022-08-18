Turkish Airlines has informed Nairametrics that it is not selling tickets in United States Dollars (USD) as previously reported by Nairametrics.

Passengers from Nigeria are still allowed to pay in naira as is legally required.

An official of the airline who reached out to Nairametrics insisted that they do not sell airlines in dollars as they are aware that it is an illegal activity. They have also not requested passengers or agents to pay in US Dollars, the official stated.

“Turkish Airlines does not sell tickets in USD. We are aware it is an illegal activity. Turkish Airlines has never requested from its passengers or agents to pay in USD. Turkish Airlines never announced/aired any market bulletin for it.”

The official also insisted that Nairametrics view of communication to some of their partners was discontinued thus requiring clarification.

What you should know

Turkish Airlines is one of the airlines on the APG IET platform that fly into Nigeria.

Currently, Nigeria is facing a forex exchange crisis which has also affected the naira, and sourcing foreign exchange from banks has recently become very difficult.

Naira has fallen further against the dollar as it’s constantly depreciating in value. In the second quarter of 2022, Naira massively declined by N29.

Naira traded at N679.5/$1 in the early hours of Thursday, 18th August 2022 at the peer-to-peer FX market, indicating a 0.13% appreciation against the US dollar compared to N680.4/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.