Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, adding that he is committed to working on a fruitful relationship between both nations.

President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening after Ruto was declared the winner of the keenly contested election.

Ruto won 50.5%, which is 7.1 million of the valid votes against his main rival Raila Odinga who had 48.9%.

What Buhari is saying

In his statement, President Buhari said, “I congratulate the President-Elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the August 9, 2022, general elections. I wish him a successful inauguration and tenure in office, while also looking forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between Nigeria and Kenya.”

Buhari added that Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, citing that between both nations lies a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through various international organisations.

He commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya, citing “the profound legacies of his administration in infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms & tourism, as well as his strong influence & support on regional security”

What you should know

William Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election after defeating five-time contender Raila Odinga, whose officials and supporters have rejected the official results.

Ruto, 55, won 50.5% or 7.1 million of the valid votes cast on August 9, and his main rival Odinga got 48.9% of the votes, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said at a ceremony in the capital Nairobi, on Monday.

Ruto promised to tame debt and spend 500 billion shillings ($4.1 billion) to support entrepreneurs and farmers, and create jobs for millions of unemployed youths.