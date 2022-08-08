Celebrated as Nigeria’s premier, oldest and largest international trade fair, this year’s edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, tagged Trade Champions, will be held at the ‘Trade Champions Planet’: the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Onikan, Lagos.

The Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) has grown tremendously in popularity to become the leading forum for Trade and Business promotion in Nigeria and indeed Africa. LITF is a spectacular 10-day annual event that draws Trade Champions – local, continental, and international exhibitors, and visitors from diverse walks of life.

‘‘Since its beginning in 1981, the Lagos International Trade Fair has become a significant trade for the business community in Nigeria, and indeed Africa. Since 1986 when The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry took over the organization of the fair, it has been successfully organized and every edition has grown bigger in size, participation, and attendance. This year’s edition even promises to be much bigger in every dimension,’’ Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, chairman of the 2022 LITF Organizing Committee, said.

Engr. Kupoluyi stated that more than 7,000 Trade Champions consist of local, continental, and international exhibitors from diversified sectors of the economy including manufacturing, agriculture, mining, import and export, logistics, haulage, and financial institutions among others are expected to participate in the 10-day forum.

Engr. Kupoluyi added that over 20,000 visitors are expected to visit the trade fair ground while stating that all arrangements to raise a positive experience for both exhibitors and visitors have been put in place.

He encouraged prospective exhibitors to register early at https://www.lagosinternationaltradefair.com/, affirming that the immense benefits of the fair include the fact that it is a veritable platform for exhibitors to foster business growth, earn business credibility, network, and increase social capital, as well as increase visibility for their brands, while it also offers visitors immense opportunity to buy quality products at very discounted prices.

‘‘Every year, the Lagos International Trade Fair attracts local, continental, and international exhibitors. We also witness substantial growth in visitors’ footfall. As a result, LITF has become something people look forward to, and the go-to place for shopping exclusive products, more so, because it holds close to the end of the year,’’ Engr. Kupoluyi added.

The Chamber is uniquely aware of the high standards expected of an International Trade Fair, and it, therefore, constantly strives to live up to this expectation. Moreover, the Chamber comprises the ‘crème de la crème’ of Nigeria’s top business organizations and personalities, who are able and ready to enter business interactions with their counterparts all over the world. In recognition of its importance and usefulness, increasing numbers of exhibitors and visitors from all over Nigeria and the world at large are showing keen interest in and patronizing the Lagos International Trade Fair year on year.