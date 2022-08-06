The Nigerian Government disclosed that it regrets that so far, no steel has been developed at the at the Ajoakuta Steel complex. This came as the House of Representatives Committee on Steel on Friday, called for concerted efforts by relevant authorities to ensure that the Ajaokuta Steel becomes operational.

This was disclosed by Rep. Abdullahi Halims, the Chairman of the committee, in a meeting with Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, the Minister of State in the ministry during an oversight visit.

The House of Reps Committee added that when operational, it would significantly contribute to the growth of the country.

What they said

Rep. Abdullahi Halims, the Chairman of the committee, said the Steel complex would create job opportunities, and also help to address the issue of insecurity arising from unemployment of the youths.

“To be succinct and precise, the purpose of this oversight/inspection is to see how the operations of the Ministry is faring.

“We also seek to gather information, identify challenges, build synergy, and look for ways to resolve issues that needs government input through legislative actions”, the lawmaker said.

He added that Nigeria is currently facing challenges in human, social and economic development, citing Nigeria is enmeshed in political activities geared towards shaping the nation for the better, and visits such as this will broaden the horizon of political gladiators.

“The committee will help to see how government agencies through budgetary releases can foster and build confidence in the teeming youth through legislative engagements.

“I urge the ministry to work closely with our committee, for that, we can together explore more opportunities for positive growth.”

Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, the Minister of State in the ministry, regretted that so far, no steel had been developed at the Mill and said that the ministry was committed to working with authorities to ensure Ajaokuta becomes operational.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last year that the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development said that if the Ajaokuta Steel Company starts operation (optimally) it will produce liquid steel, which is used to build engine parts of aeroplane and cars among others, because as they stated, “Ajaokuta Steel Company has not been able to produce liquid steel since it was built –the little hurdles we need to address”.