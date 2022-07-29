Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced a final dividend of N7.14k per 50k ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

According to a disclosure filed to the Nigerian Exchange, approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 23rd of September 2022.

It also stated that by 26th October 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 23rd of September 2022.

What Guinness Nigeria is saying

The company stated “On 26th October 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 23rd September 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

“Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on our Registrars’ website and, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.”

On unclaimed dividend warrants and share certificates, it stated, “Warrants and Share Certificates Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.”

What you should know

The company recently reported a massive increase in profit for the first half of 2021 by 1147% to N15.7 billion from N1.3 billion in the same period last year.

This revenue for the period also went up by 29% in H1 2022 to N206.8 billion from N160 billion in H1 2021 while the total equities was up by 21% to N89.98 billion from N74 billion.

The earnings per share rose by 1154% from N57 during the first half of the year to N715 in the first half of last year.