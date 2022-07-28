The Nigerian stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 104 basis point.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.04% to close at 49,667.14points. In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N281.18 billion to close at N27.06 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 16.27%. The stock market has advanced by 6,950.67 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as LASACO led 28 losers and 10 gainers topped by UPDCREIT at the end of today’s session.

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPDCREIT up + 9.23% to close at N3.25

RTBRISCOE up + 8.57% to close at N0.35

CHAMS up + 8.33% to close at N0.24

CUSTODIAN up + 7.94% to close at N6.30

LIVESTOCK up + 4.35% to close at N1.15

NGX Top ASI losers

LASACO down – 10.00 % to close at N 1.00

STANBIC down – 9.98 % to close at N 31.55

CADBURY – 9.94 % to close at N 17.10

NESTLE – 9.84 % to close at N 1400.00

MANSARD – 9.47 % to close at N 1.90

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 38,529,306

ZENITHBANK – 16,934,539

CHAMS – 13,586,276

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – 2,030,959,740.70

ZENITHBANK – N333,741,941.65

GTCO – 244,837,313.75

Market sentiment trend towards the bear with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 28 losers surpassed 10 gainers.

