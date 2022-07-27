A former chief executive of Seplat Energy, Mr Austin Avuru, has been restrained by the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari, Abuja from releasing his books to members of the public.

The books titled “My Entrepreneurship Journey” and “A Safe Part of Hands and Politics, Economics & the Nigerian Petroleum Industry” were scheduled to be launched on August 4, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The presiding judge, Justice S.B Belgore gave the restraining order on Tuesday stopping Mr Avuru, his publishers, Radi8 Limited and their agents and privies from presenting the book pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

What happened

The suit marked: FCT/HC/BW/CV/184/22 was instituted by Nwabughogu Bright and Ezechuchukwu Augustine Nnaemeka who claimed they are concerned proprietary interest holders in Seplat Energy Plc.

According to them, the content of the books is offensive to their interest as shareholders of Seplat Energy Plc.

Ruling on the application, Justice Belgore restrained the Defendants in the suit from presenting the books or any other books on August 4, pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The judge also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure strict compliance with the Orders granted by the court.

After granting the following injunctions, the judge adjourned till August 30, to hear the motion on notice.

The court noted, “An order of Interim Injunction restraining the Defendants, their privies, assigns, agents, and howsoever defined from interfering with the entirety of the res juris by distributing or causing the distribution of the book titled “My Entrepreneurship Journey” by Austin Avuru, founding CEO, Seplat Energy pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice is hereby granted.

“An Order granting departure from the High Court of the FCT the (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2018 and directing that notwithstanding the provision of Order 43 Rule 3 (2) of the Rule of this Honourable Court, that the interim Order in respect of the foregoing release shall continue to subsist pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice, which is now fixed for 30-8-2022 is hereby granted.

“An Order directing the Inspector General of Police either by himself or any officer under his control or command to ensure strict compliance with the foregoing Orders is hereby granted.”

What you should know

Mr Avuru retired from Seplat energy in November 2019 as the CEO but later became a non-executive director until his sudden exit in December 2021.