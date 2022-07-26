The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Shehu Mohammed Bello as the new Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The confirmation of Bello followed the consideration of the report by the Senate’s Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, which was presented by its Chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

Adetunmbi, while presenting the report, said, ‘’From the available documents and the presentation made to the committee, the nominee satisfied the requirement for appointment as the chairman of the commission.

“The nominee is very well experienced and adequately exposed at the top levels of government administration and has acquired the capacity to function as chairman.’’

Adetunmbi said that there were no petitions against the nominee and no objections raised by the Senators from his state of origin over his nomination.

The lawmaker, “The nominee is proper and fit to occupy the office of the Chairman in the Commission.’’

The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the upper chamber after consideration of the report.

What you should know

President Buhari had earlier in June written to the senate, seeking their consideration and confirmation of Shehu Mohammed Bello as the Chairman of RMAFC.

The letter by the president was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary and pursuant to section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The appointment of Bello followed the resignation of the immediate past Chairman of the Commission to take part in the gubernatorial primary election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.