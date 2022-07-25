Dochase, a leading digital advertising technology company in Africa has partnered with AVO TV to bring advertisers an innovative way to reach a new, unique audience on videos and connected TV.

AVO is a free ad-supported (FAST) OTT platform that enables users to stream TV channels. Think Netflix crossed with DSTV – but it is free. AVO is available to download as an app across all major platforms and can be streamed through wifi or a mobile data connection. AVO TV is the second most popular ‘Entertainment App in Nigeria after Netflix’ since it was launched.

For advertisers, it’s an innovative way to reach a new, unique audience.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dochase, Chibuike Goodnews “AVO TV and Dochase plan to revolutionize CTV ads in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

AVO TV currently has 120+ Channels discoverable in a native EPG (TV guide) format similar to the traditional linear TV viewing experience (e.g. DSTV, StarTimes). Over 2,500 hours of VOD (Video on Demand) content are set in a grid and carousel-style environment (e.g. Netflix) is Available to download and watch on Android Mobile, IOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Web.

How CTV Ads Work

CTV Ads work the same as traditional TV advertisements in that they are embedded into the feed at the pre-assigned ad breaks. It also noted that CTV ads replace the traditional linear TV ads on a channel that is meant for broadcast on terrestrial and satellite broadcasts. AVO CTV ads are fantastic for brands and advertisers who want to increase brand awareness and engage or re-engage their audience.

Unlike traditional TV ads, CTV ads on AVO TV give data back to the advertiser, thus ensuring exact campaign targets and budgets are met.

These ads are convergence of digital technology with traditional TV. CTV ads make the most of the growing CTV advertising with AVO TV means that you can now target, measure, and retarget TV-viewing

households and audiences placed as pre-roll and mid-roll and can be displayed in linear TV ad breaks. CT ads display across all platforms on which the AVO TV app is available.