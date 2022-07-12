The United Nations has revealed that Nigeria alongside, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania will occupy more than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050.
This was disclosed in a UN report which stated that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and expected to remain at that level until 2100.
The UN also warned that the COVID pandemic had an effect on population change as global life expectancy at birth fell to 71 years in 2021 (down from 72.9 in 2019) and also produced short-term reductions in numbers of pregnancies and births.
What they are saying
The United Nations stated, “More than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.”
- It added that countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.
- Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, warned that “rapid population growth makes eradicating poverty, combatting hunger and malnutrition, and increasing the coverage of health and education systems more difficult.”
- The UN projects that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. The population is expected to remain at that level until 2100.
- The international organisation also projects a “demographic dividend” in most countries of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in parts of Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, due to a rise in the share of the working age population (25 to 64 years), providing an opportunity for accelerated economic growth per capita.
- “The projection is revealed in the UN’s World Population Prospects 2022 report, which also shows that India is on course to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023,” it added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Government stated that Nigeria’s rising population is a cause of concern in the future, warning that it needs to implement policies to deal with the rising population growth rate and keep the growth rate in check.
- Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) stated that Nigeria is expected to become the 3rd most populous nation on earth in a couple of decades, admitting that Nigeria currently cannot address the needs of its youth.
