Airline passengers, especially local patrons, may experience flight delays in the next three months.

This is expected, as the domestic runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos will be completely closed for three months to enable some repairs and installation of Air Field Lighting to be done.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed the runway closure in a statement, which was issued by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze on Wednesday.

What FAAN is saying about the closure

It stated, “As part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R. The project, which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days.

“Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time. However, stakeholders are to note that there will be no disruption. All normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L. A NOTAM (Notice to Air Men) to this effect has already been published and disseminated accordingly.”

FAAN had reportedly held a meeting with airline operators on Tuesday where the timeframe and modalities were communicated.

What this means

The development means that international and local airlines will use the international runway (18R/36L) for landing and take-off during the three-month period.

There may be slight delays to flights during the period and it is envisaged that local airlines would bear more of the brunt of the closure.

With the closure of the domestic runway, there will be additional delays of traffic, inbound and outbound-Lagos both domestic and international.

For the domestic carriers, the development cause additional costs in terms of fuel but the international flights may not be affected because they have a scheduled arrival time.