The device maker, TECNO, one of the triplet babies of the Chinese Transsion Group in Nigeria, continues to dazzle many Nigerians with its array of products that continue to hit the market one after the other. Certainly, TECNO, and by extension, the other two Transsion companies, Infinix and iTel, understand the needs of the Nigerian market and have been meeting those needs by churning out a series of low-budget smartphones that appeal to the mass market.

Notwithstanding the tag of ‘flagship’ on some of its high-priced devices, most, just like the newly released TECNO Camon 19 Pro, are at best mid-rangers in terms of standard. And in continuing with its Camon Series, TECNO, which had earlier in June had a global launch of the Camon 19 series at the Rockefeller Center in New York, followed it up with a glamorous launch of the Camon 19 series in Nigeria over the weekend.

Talk of sleeky design and aesthetic look, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro has it all going for it. The phone, no doubt, looks better than its predecessor, Camon 18 Premier, which was announced in October 2021. However, outside the design, the increased camera pixel, and the new Android 12 operating system, the two devices, are more or less the same.

Here is a comparison of the key features of the newly launched Camon 19 Pro and Camon 18 Premier released by the company last year:

Comparing TECO Camon 19 Pro Specs with TECNO Camon 18 Premium

Bottomline

Although the TECNO Camon 19 spots great features, it is expected to have been better than its predecessor launched almost a year ago. The Camon 19 Pro is powered by a Helio G96 chipset – the very same that powered the predecessor Camon 18 Premier.

Mediatek did launch the Helio G99 which is supposed to lower the temperature of the device but that is not happening with the Camon 19 series. Judging by the features, the difference between the Camon 19 Pro and the Camon 18 Premier may just be the time of launch.

One thing you cannot take away from TECNO is the affordability of its devices compared with other Android devices such as Samsung or Xiaomi. But repeatedly churning out new devices with the same old specs is a game the market may soon get tired of.