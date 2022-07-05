Social media users have reacted to a post by Femi Otedola wishing Bola Ahmed Tinubu luck on his presidential ambition.

The businessman cum philanthropist on Twitter posted a photo which he took with the All Progressives Congress presidential flagbearer and prayed that Tinubu gets his heart’s desire to rule the country.

Otedola said in his tweet, “I am always excited visiting my great friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT. May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote”

What they are saying

Mixed reactions have since trailed the tweet as some social media users condemned the businessman while others stated that he has the right to declare support for anyone in a democratic state.

A Twitter user, Akin Akinwale with the handle @mrlurvy expressed disappointment in Otedola’s support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition. He tweeted, “I am disappointed in Femi Otedola sha, because of money he endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a poor man and I lost my respect for him.”

Another disappointed user, tweeted “The elite do not want a working society because they are a direct beneficiary of the rot in the system. More Elites like Femi Otedola will still support Tinubu but then the masses who feel the suffering and the pain are more. This fight for Good Governance is for our survival.”

@Nkemchor_ tweeted again, “Femi Otedola is praying for Tinubu to be president not because he will make a good president but to protect his business interests. Nigerians should begin to understand that the elite don’t give a shit about the masses.

@ManLikeIcey wrote, “Femi Otedola has a constitutional right to support Tinubu or anyone else for president; he shouldn’t be dragged for doing so. Femi Otedola can’t be cancelled, he’s not a celebrity, he’s a businessman and his political choice won’t make him lose clients.”

A supporter of Tinubu expressed his delight of the endorsement by one of Africa’s richest billionaires for the APC presidential candidate. He tweeted, “Femi Otedola declares his total Support for the Emilokan of Nigeria♾ The Jagaban of Nigeria 🇳🇬 The Incoming President of Nigeria.”

@AttaAbraham wrote, “Femi Otedola like all of us has the right to support anyone he wants to support it’s his choice everyone have their choice, you slandering him will make you the villain and the tormentor of peace.”

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo described Otedola’s endorsement of Tinubu as a game of survival and not politics.

He tweeted, “Femi Otedola openly endorsing “his good friend Tinubu” is not politics but business. It’s about survival — not elections. It is the business of business owners to quickly align with political powers that will guarantee the protection of their interests.

“I genuinely hope the poor/middle class can think about themselves in this manner, too. Their survival isn’t the protection of multibillion-dollar conglomerates but about the basics of food, shelter, clothing, electricity, security etc.

“I hope the masses will open their eyes and align with the politicians who will guarantee the protection of these interests,” Soyombo added.

What you should know

Otedola has been in the news lately for his involvement in the FirstBank shares deal. Nairametrics had earlier reported how Femi Otedola offload 834 million shares of FBN in a deal valued at about N9.28 billion only.

The transactions were reported by FBN Holdings as part of its Insider Dealing notification to the exchange, a mandatory filing required to be disclosed whenever a significant shareholder is selling shares.

Nairametrics first reported the back-to-back sales on Friday, June 3rd, and Monday, June 6th, 2022. with 274 million and 600 million respectively.