The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 40 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,586.50 points to reflect a decline of 0.40% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 20.76%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N110.49 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, the 5th of July 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.81 trillion.

The market breadth closed positive as REDSTAREX led 23 gainers and 16 losers, topped by INTBREW at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,870.06 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

REDSTAREX up +10.00% to close at N2.75

JOHNHOLT up +9.76% to close at N0.90

UPDC up +9.73% to close at N1.24

UNITYBNK up +9.52% to close at N0.46

ACADEMY up +8.33% to close at N1.43

NGX Top ASI losers

INTBREW down – 9.52% to close at N5.70

CHIPLC down – 8.00% to close at N0.69

JAIZBANK down – 6.67% to close at N0.84

NASCON down – 6.38% to close at N11.00

BUAFOOD down – 6.36% to close at N51.50

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

CAP – 29,322,609

GTCO – 29,016,672

UBA – 25,404,257

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N592,437,708.20

CAP – N499,947,392.85

ZENITHBANK – N258,036,576.60

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 23 gainers surpassed 16 losers.