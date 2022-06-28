Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that any landlord or landlady that let his or her house to internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys, will henceforth face prosecution. According to the agency, such house owners will be liable to 15 years imprisonment if found guilty.

Announcing this via its Twitter handle, the Commission said further details would be given on the new policy tomorrow, Wednesday, June 29. EFCC said the forum ‘EFCCCONNECT’, which would be held via Twitter Space would be used to create awareness for Nigerians.

Announcing the forum to create awareness of the new policy, the EFCC said: “Be part of this interesting conversation as we discuss the implications of having your property in use by criminals, on the next edition of #EFCCConnect.”

According to the Commission, its Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir, and Assistant Director Legal and Prosecution, Cosmos Ugwu, would be leading the awareness discussion.

­Nigerians react

This announcement is already generating reactions from Nigerians on Twitter. According to them, this policy would put many landlords in policy as an internet fraudster will not inform a landlord of his criminal trade before renting a house. “How would a landlord know a yahoo boy?” One of the Twitter users queried.

While some are commending the EFCC for this new move, others said the fraudsters would devise other means by buying houses themselves.

Some are also challenging the anti-graft agency to go after corrupt politicians the same way it has been on the trail of internet fraudsters.