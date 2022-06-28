Nairametrics has compiled the corporate actions of several firms for the week ending July 1st 2022, including dividend payments, which investors can expect this week.

Nestle Nig Plc

Nestle Nigeria Plc. declared a dividend of N25.50 per ordinary share for the financial year-ended December 31, 2021 with a payment date of June 30th, 2022.

The company closed its register of members on May 30 to June 3, 2022. Hence, only shareholders who have registered their names on or before May 27, 2022 will be eligible for dividend payment.

Nestle Nig Plc has 792,656,252 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N1.11 trillion.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 10.05% from N1,556.50 at the beginning of the year to N1,400.00 as at the time of writing this report.

Skyway Aviation Plc

Skyway Aviation Plc had declared a dividend of N0.165 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N223.34 million to be paid to shareholders on June 29, 2022.

The company closed its register from June 6 – 10, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars on or before June 3, 2022 will be eligible for payment.

Skyway Aviation Plc has a total outstanding share of 1,353,580,000 with a market capitalization of N9.27 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 29.25% from N5.30 at the beginning of the year to N6.85 as at the time of writing this report.