Overview

It was a bullish trading week for U.S. stocks as the major indexes have returned to winning ways as they ended a three-week losing streak.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) All Share Index (ASI) gained 5.07% for the week, its third-largest weekly gain for the year so far. The NYSE has now ended a three-week losing streak. It opened, trading at 14,097.00 basis points and it closed the week trading at 14,811.50 basis points. Of the four trading sessions seen during the week, the NYSE posted gains for three of the trading sessions, with the bulls having reasons to dominate the market.

The NASDAQ also ended bullish as it posted gains of 7.49% during the week under consideration. It started at a basis point of 10,974.05 and ended the week at 11,607.62 basis points. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 also posted gains of 5.42% and 6.45% respectively. Both have ended their three-week losing streak as well.

What’s moving the market?

All major indexes rallied more than 5% for the week, to wrap up a big comeback week for the stock market that followed the worst weekly decline since the start of the pandemic. Investor hopes were raised Friday by economic data that included better than expected new home sales for May and a slight improvement in inflation expectations from the latest University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment, which was seen as potentially reducing the urgency for steeper interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

After all three major indexes snapped three-week losing streaks, with the S&P rising 6.5%, the Dow Jones average gaining 5.4% and the Nasdaq Composite surging 7.5%, the question now is whether the markets have found a bottom or starting a bear market rally off oversold conditions.

In the Treasury market, yields have dropped from more than decade highs reached before last week’s Fed meeting. The U.S. central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points at the meeting. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.125%. They have fallen from 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011. In the foreign exchange market, the U.S. dollar fell and posted its first weekly decline this month. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit against six major currencies, fell 0.2% to 104.013. The U.S. dollar’s slide boosted even commodity-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown. The Aussie rose 0.8% to US$0.6946.

On Tuesday, paediatricians, children’s hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. began administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids between 6 months and 5 years old, after the FDA and CDC authorized the jabs last week under emergency approval. Only 18% of parents say they will vaccinate their kids in the age group as soon as possible, according to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, due to the lack of “enough information about the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness.” A similar dynamic played out after the shots opened to children aged 5 to 11 last November, with less than a third of that demographic getting vaccinated (compared to the 75% fully vaccinated U.S. population over the age of 12).

A troublesome energy crisis is escalating across the globe, as a myriad of factors continues to impact flows, output, supply and production. The latest warning bell went off as Germany announced it would move to the so-called “alert stage” of its emergency gas plan, seeing a high risk of long-term gas supply shortages. The crunch has been exacerbated by sanctions and Russia’s Vladimir Putin turning off the taps and comes amid a similar situation in the U.S. that saw President Biden release a four-point plan to lower prices at the pump, which includes a federal gas tax holiday.

Traders pulled the trigger on Smith & Wesson (SWBI) on Thursday as shares of the firearms manufacturer went on a wild ride. The stock climbed nearly 10% following a favourable Supreme Court ruling on gun rights, but then fell back 2% AH after reporting quarterly earnings. Sales slumped 31% in FQ4 from a year ago, returning to more normalized levels of demand following the pandemic surge, though the shares pared some of the slight losses after S&W hiked its quarterly dividend by 25%.

The FDA ordered JUUL products off the shelves in the U.S., dealing a major blow to the once high-flying company whose products have “played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.” The official market denial order restricts the sale of its remaining Virginia tobacco and menthol-flavoured pods and only pertains to the commercial distribution, importation and retail sales of these products. That means no enforcement for individual consumer possession or the use of JUUL and other vaping accessories.

Top 5 gainers

Revlon Inc (REV) 307.69%

Convey Holding Parent Inc (CNVY) 160.71%

USA Truck Inc (USAK) 120.80%

Ocean Bio Chem Inc (OBCI) 109.97%

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Tech (BHAT) 102.58%

The top 5 losers

Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) -66.17%

Sidus Space Inc CI A (SIDU) -46.26%

Advent Technologies Hldg Inc (ADN) -36.84%

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) -36.23%

Ipsidy Inc (AUID) -33.11%