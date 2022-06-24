The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it is working on training 1 million software developers in Nigeria in the next 18 months. To achieve this target, the government is calling for the support of major stakeholders across sectors of the economy, noting that it can not do it alone.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami disclosed this while delivering his keynote address at a one-day virtual workshop organised by the Nigeria Software Testing Qualification Board (NGSTQB) with the theme “Role of Software Testing in Nigeria’s Digital Economy”.

The Minister says training and certifying more Nigerians as software testers have become imperative with the increasing integration of software into every sphere of human life and the need for a secure system,

What they are saying

While seeking the cooperation of the NGSTQB the Minister, said: “We want to see how we can license some of you to provide these services, that means if I develop software, I need to come to a certified tester to make sure I meet the standard quality assurance; all the basic bug-free, and the vulnerability assessment before I am able to sell that software”.

“This will eliminate having the market loaded with software with a lot of vulnerabilities. We are working on building the capacity of 1 million developers in the next 18 months and we know we cannot do it alone that is why we need people like you to help us achieve this.

“We are already working with some multinationals to help us on this and we also need the indigenous people to key into this initiative and we also need as many testers as developers,” the Minister added.

Also speaking, the President of NGSTQB, Mr. Boye Dare stated that NGSTQB aims to work assiduously to make Nigeria the software testing hub for the outsourcing software testing market in Africa.