Lunch with billionaire businessman, Warren Buffet became this year’s most expensive item at the auction for GLIDE, a charity organization based in San Francisco, in the United States of America.

This is not the first time he would be volunteering his time as an auction bid. This however is the 21st and the last lunch he would have with the highest bidder. This is the most expensive price that has ever been paid for lunch with the billionaire since he began volunteering his time at auctions for the charity organization.

The auction started in 2000 and the billionaire has participated in all, offering his time at the auction and meeting with the winners as agreed. So far, the billionaire has raised $53.2 million dollars for the auction.

What you should know

The auction didn’t hold in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this is the first time in two years it would be happening. The price of $19 million is a huge difference from the last amount paid for time with the billionaire in 2019 with was $4.57 million paid by a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, Justin Sun.

The money raised from the auction would be used to offer meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C tests, job training and children’s programs.

Mr Buffet now 91 years old developed a lot of interest and passion for charity after it was introduced to him by his first wife Susan, who died in 2004.

The billionaire who is currently the 7th richest man in the world has also pledged to give away nearly all of his $93.4 billion fortune, which is his current net worth, according to Forbes magazine.

This year’s auction winner and up to seven guests will dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan, where the billionaire will talk about almost anything, but not where he may invest next.

Previous auction winners include Hedge fund managers David Einhorn and Ted Weschler. Mr Weschler became a Berkshire portfolio manager after paying a combined $5.25 million to win the 2010 and 2011 auctions to dine with the billionaire.