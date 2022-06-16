There is a constant buzz around having high-end individuals truly enjoy the money they’ve made in environments that are fully equipped to offer serenity while still enjoying rapid ROI.

This need is an important one that PropertyMart (A member of Palton Morgan Holdings) and notable developers of Citiview Mansions, Micheville Duplexes, and Citiview Estate have answered in the launch of The Meadows.

The Meadows is one of the company’s newest projects in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. This project is set to redefine what luxury meeting serenity looks like. This luxury estate, located in the iconic “New Lagos,” is an investor’s gold mine. Its proximity to prime development projects such as the Dangote refinery, the Lekki Free Trade Zone, a seaport, the Pan-African University, and the proposed Lekki International airport gives it a competitive advantage that makes The Meadows a high-value property offering as much as a 40% ROI.

Aside from its iconic destination, this remarkable project offers residents a zone where commercial activities can thrive. Located close to Eleko Beach, Nike Art Center and the Lekki Conservation Center, The Meadows is in the center of the action, and foot traffic for businesses in this region is projected to be high.

According to Hakeem Bakare, General Manager, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, the newly launched community, The Meadows, is designed to specifically cater to human housing needs and provide an opportunity for investors to secure an alternative source of genuine and profitable income to add value to the end-user.

In his words, “The Meadows smart green community will help address climate change, pollution, and protect biodiversity. In addition, it is located in a high-demand area close to many ongoing developments in the Lekki Free Trade Zone. This strategic location makes The Meadows not only a serene community but also an environment that commerce thrives in”.

Propertymart is committed to offering the most valuable and well-planned estate with designs that span and equate to global designs. We preempt consumers’ needs for a better life, innovation, and evolution.

As a member of Palton Morgan Holdings, we are equally focused on advancing lives by creating contemporary structures, aspirational lifestyles, and thriving communities.

Palton Morgan Holdings – the parent real estate brand of Propertymart, is running at the forefront to build top-quality projects that will set a standard in the real estate sector in Africa. Palton Morgan commits itself to revolutionary ideas and strategies that will fuel great innovations within the Nigerian property market.

Service plots start at 15 million naira outright purchase, commercial plots available at request. Plots can be secured with a minimum initial deposit of 2.5 million naira for an instalment payment plan.

For further inquiries and information, please visit www.themeadows.ng