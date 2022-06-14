To set the ball rolling for the 11th World Milk Day celebrations, Kerrygold Nigeria held a series of offline activations between the 27th-29th of May at the Ikeja City Mall. It was a thrilling period as consumers had a chance to try the Kerrygold milk and also won exciting prizes.

Influencers like Ufuoma Mcdermott, Jamila Lawal, and Chef Tolani (Diary of a Naija kitchen lover) who are food enthusiasts were there to educate and showcase creative recipes to consumers. The offline activations were a success as consumers were excited to learn new ways to incorporate dairy products into their everyday meals.

The in-store activities were designed to pave the way and build anticipation for the World Milk Day celebration which focuses on recognising the value of milk in our lives. It is commemorated to honour the dairy industry’s success and relevance in the world. The dairy sector is significant since it not only provides food to a large number of people but also supports many people’s livelihoods.

Kerrygold will be celebrating this year’s World Milk Day by hosting an online campaign in Nigeria and South Africa. This would be their third consecutive campaign in Nigeria and second in South Africa. The Nigerian leg of the online campaign is tagged #mykerrygoldreceipe2.0 and that of South Africa tagged ‘the ultimate butter master’. Consumers in these markets are encouraged to use this brand and create innovative recipes and share them on their social media platforms. The campaign will run through June 2022.

About Bord Bia (Irish Food Board)

Bord Bia (The Irish Food Board) is the Irish government agency charged with the promotion, trade development and marketing of the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry, both in Ireland and around the world.

Bord Bia’s purpose is to bring Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture to the world, thus enabling growth and sustainability of producers.

Bord Bia’s 10-year strategy (2021-2031) reflects and builds on the wider ambitions outlined in Food Vision 2030 to help achieve the vision that over the course of the next 10 years Ireland will become a world leader in Sustainable Food Systems (SFS).

With its headquarters in Dublin, Bord Bia has a network of 14 overseas offices across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Europe. This extensive overseas presence, coupled with authoritative strategic insight, enables Bord Bia to pursue emerging opportunities and actively respond to significant market issues that affect the industry.