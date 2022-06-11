The Federal Government has announced that it has recorded 10 more cases of MonkeyPox in Nigeria, over the past week.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest MonkeyPox situation report released on Friday.

The world has experienced a rise in MonkeyPox cases, however, the WHO says it may unlikely grow into a major pandemic, despite over 1000 cases in 30 countries.

What the NCDC is saying

The health agency said the report was for the epidemiological week 22, from May 29 to June 5, 2022, in Nigeria, adding that between January 1 and June 5, Nigeria confirmed a total of 31 cases in 12 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“From January 1 to 5 June 2022, there have been 110 suspected cases in total and 31 confirmed cases from 12 states.

They are Adamawa 5, Lagos 6, River 3, Cross River 2, FCT 2, Kano 2, Delta 2, Bayelsa 2, Edo 2, Imo 2, Plateau 2, and Ondo 1.

“One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man, with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs.

“There were 10 new positive cases in Epi week 22, 2022, from six states – Edo 2, Rivers 2, Plateau 2, Lagos 2, Ondo 1 and Imo 1,” the NSDC said.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that the Nigerian Government said it has called on Veterinary epidemiology officers, field surveillance agents and veterinarians to step up their surveillance activities aimed at picking any possible case of Monkey Pox in animals.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said, “following the recent confirmation of Monkey Pox (MP) resurgence in Nigeria on May 29, involving 21 persons by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), where it was said to have led to the death of one person with co-morbidity.

”The Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (FMARD), through the Department of Veterinary & Pest Control Services is actively collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control.”